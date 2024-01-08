Students’ rights organizations holding book ban protest outside DCPS headquarters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Public School Defenders announced that it will hold a rally on Monday to call for an end to book bans in Florida.

The organization will be joined by Florida Freedom to Read, Families for Strong Public Schools, Rebel Readers, 904ward, Equality Florida and Moms Rising.

The rally is being held in response to Florida state laws that give parents stronger challenging power over books in school libraries. Public School Defenders believes the increased power is being weaponized by a small number of parents.

The rally is meant to protest the book banning while defending student’s “right to access information and ideas while at school.”

Protestors are meeting in front of Duval County Public Schools Headquarters at 5:30 p.m. Action News Jax’s Robert Grant will be there to get you the latest information.

