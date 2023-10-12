Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Jacksonville in November

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the third year in a row, Air Force Super Girl Surf Pro returns to Jacksonville Beach.

The event will be at the SeaWalk Pavilion in Jacksonville Beach from Nov. 10 through 12.

The nationally televised event is the second largest female surf contest in the world, with more than 100 of the world’s top pros scheduled to compete. All competitions and activities are free to the public.

Some of the biggest names in women’s surfing are expected to attend, including five-time World Champion Carissa Moore, Pipe Masters Champion Moana Jones-Wong, current U.S. Open Champion Sawyer Lindblad, and defending Super Girl Pro Champion Alyssa Spencer.

The Super Girl Concert Series will include 12 artists performing free live concerts, featuring star acts like Sean Kingston, Joywave, St. Lucia, We The Kings, OMI, Honey Hounds, Surfer Girl, Hello Sister, Bombargo, Hayes Warner, The Band Light, and local band Parks and Razz.

The surf portion of the event will run daily at the Jacksonville Beach Pier from Friday, Nov. 10 through Sunday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Festival Village at SeaWalk Pavilion will run on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday Nov. 12, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Access to the surfing, concerts, esports, panels, classes, speakers, volleyball, soccer, lacrosse, DJs, skateboarding, and all elements are free to attend.

