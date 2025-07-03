Super Speeders: Ride-along with Jacksonville police shows prevalence of aggressive driving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Aggressive driving, particularly speeding, is a significant issue on the roads of Jacksonville, as highlighted by a recent ride-along with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax Traffic Anchor Bethany Reese joined JSO officers to observe the prevalence of “super speeders” on local highways.

From January to May of this year, JSO issued 828 citations for drivers exceeding the speed limit by 20 miles per hour or more.

“For us, it’s just mostly speeding,” Officer Ricardo Ranger said, emphasizing the widespread nature of the problem.

During the ride-along, Ranger recounted an incident where he stopped a motorcycle traveling at 125 mph on a road with a 45 mph speed limit.

Such extreme cases are not uncommon, as JSO issued 440 citations for drivers going 80 mph or higher.

Officer Tanner May, working on a different side of town, also highlighted the issue, saying, “It’s a 55 here on Southside Connector here. You were going 76.”

He noted that speeding is often a direct result of aggressive driving habits.

Despite the high number of citations, officers like May exercise discretion, often opting to educate rather than penalize drivers excessively.

“I’m somewhat lenient on speeding until you hit a certain speed, and then I’m going to pull you over,” May said.

The officers’ approach underscores a preference for education over punishment, with the ultimate goal of enhancing road safety for all drivers.

JSO’s efforts to curb aggressive driving highlight the ongoing challenge of ensuring road safety in the region.

Ranger said drivers must remember that speeding endangers not just their lives, but those of others on the road.

