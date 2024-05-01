Supporters of Florida’s 6-week abortion ban rally outside Jacksonville Planned Parenthood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local students and others rallied outside Planned Parenthood in San Jose, to show their support for Florida’s 6-week abortion ban that took effect Wednesday.

“I think it is just pretty clear that at very least once a heartbeat stops, it shouldn’t be ended,” said Grace Sandusky, a local mom.

Pro-life supporters like Grace echo the message “Let their hearts beat”.

More than a dozen people with Students for Life of America rallied in response to Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Jacksonville on Wednesday.

“We are here to call her out on her pro-abortion rhetoric and to say that we stand for life, we think that abortion hurts women and children,” said Kristen Wayne, the regional coordinator for Students for Life America.

Kristen said the group aims to support women on and off college campuses.

“We are here to be with them to choose life, and to say that abortion is not your only option right, we are here to give you some resources, counseling, diapers, and formula.”

As for Grace, and the group of activists, they will continue to rally for what they call a pro-life win.

“We are here to help woman who are pregnant, to tell them that they can do it, that they are fully capable, and that we are just going to be with them every step of the way to help them choose life for their baby,” said Grace.

