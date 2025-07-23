Suspect killed by Bradford deputies after threatening credit union, exiting home with guns: BCSO

STARKE, Fla. — The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies were involved in a shooting Tuesday night that left a suspect dead.

Deputies reportedly responded to the home of 39-year-old Michael Crawford’s father on NW CR 225, across from Northside Baptist Church, around 7 pm.

BCSO says they were attempting to make contact with Crawford after he was accused of making verbal threats to the Florida Credit Union’s call center Monday. Late Tuesday afternoon, he reportedly entered one of the credit union’s locations in Starke with a visible handgun. BCSO said a family member had reported he had been acting abnormally recently.

BCSO said that when deputies arrived and attempted to call him outside, Crawford exited the home with two long guns. Despite attempts by deputies to defuse the situation, BCSO said he pointed the guns “in a threatening manner” before being shot by multiple deputies. He died on scene.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating at the request of Sheriff Gordon Smith.

