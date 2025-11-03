Suspect in Nassau bank robbery arrested in Georgia, previously granted clemency by President Biden

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man who was granted clemency in December for previous crimes by former President Joe Biden has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Yulee.

Marshall Foskey, 66, is currently in jail, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Foskey has been charged with armed burglary, armed robbery, armed kidnapping, felony possession of a firearm, and grand theft following a weeks-long investigation.

“He clearly didn’t learn his lesson the first time around, so now he is going back to jail,” Nassau Sheriff Bill Leeper said in a statement.

On October 10, investigators say Foskey displayed a firearm to staff at First Federal Bank on State Road 200. According to victim statements, he ordered employees to empty all the drawers of money in the teller area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Once the cash was removed, he then forced two victims into the bank’s vault, where they were made to continue filling his bag with money. NCSO said Foskey then left the vault area, locking the victims inside. The victims managed to trigger the alarm system, and deputies arrived shortly after.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage and saw Foskey enter a Dodge Ram pickup truck. Multiple nearby business cameras captured Foskey driving north toward Georgia, NCSO said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Detectives were able to confirm Foskey’s identity. With the assistance of the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office (GA), NCSO detectives obtained a warrant and arrested Foskey at his home in Pembroke on October 20. Most of the stolen funds have been recovered, NCSO said.

Foskey has a lengthy criminal history, including multiple felony burglary charges. He is currently being held in the Bryan County Jail, awaiting a probation violation hearing in Georgia. Once those proceedings are complete, he will be extradited to Nassau County to face charges.

NCSO said in addition to BCSO, the following agencies assisted in the investigation: the U.S. Marshal Service, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Jeff Davis County Sheriff’s Office (GA), Evans County Sheriff’s Office (GA), Biloxi Police Department (MS), and the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.