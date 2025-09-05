Suspected burglar shot, killed by Brentwood homeowner, JSO said

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after he was shot by a homeowner at about 3:45 a.m. Friday in Jacksonville’s Brentwood neighborhood. Police said the man is suspected of breaking into a home in the 3400 block of N. Pearl Street when he was confronted by a homeowner who was armed and shot him several times.

“It appears the individual made entry into the home,” police said adding that the homeowner who shot him is being detained and interviewed by detectives, Jacksonville police said at a news conference Friday morning.

“What we believe now is that a burglary was in progress, and during the incident, the homeowner shot the victim,” a JSO news release states. “We are investigating to determine the relationships of the parties involved.”

