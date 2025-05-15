Tariffs could drive up costs - are thrift stores still the best bargain?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As tariffs potentially drive up the cost of everyday goods, including clothing, many consumers are turning to familiar ways to save: thrifting.

For shoppers like Brittney Holmes, thrift stores are a go-to.

“I just love finding cheaper things, nice things,” Holmes told Action News Jax’s Ben Becker as she browsed for deals at a Goodwill in Jacksonville.

But a closer look reveals a reality that may surprise bargain hunters: thrift store prices, particularly at Goodwill, may not be the deal they once were.

SOCIAL MEDIA SOUNDS OFF

Across social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter, shoppers are speaking out over rising prices at Goodwill.

“I just left the thrift store and I’ve been priced out of Goodwill,” one video post said.

“Hey Goodwill, why would I buy a polo for $10... with pit stains?” another user posted.

Even loyal thrift shoppers are noticing the shift.

“You hear people making comments, the prices are ridiculous at Goodwill,” Holmes said.

WHAT’S DRIVING THE PRICE HIKES?

Action News Jax went straight to the source. Naomi Jackson, Chief Operating Officer of Goodwill of North Florida, gave us a tour and broke down the costs behind the prices.

“We have women’s short sleeve shirts at $6.49, sleeveless at $5.99. That’s a great deal,” Jackson said.

She cited factors like increased rent, utilities, wages, and even demand for second-hand items as reasons for the upward trend. And quality matters too as branded or nearly new donations can fetch a higher resale price.

Despite complaints -- roughly 5 to 7 per week -- Jackson said that’s a small fraction when compared to the 150,000 monthly transactions their stores see.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

WHAT ARE YOU REALLY PAYING?

While some prices may seem fair, others caught our attention.

Shoes start at $6.99, boots at $12.99.

Paperback books are now $0.99 each, but longtime shoppers remember getting five for $1.

New floss picks cost $1.99 for 75 at Goodwill, while Walmart sells a similar product for $1 for 60.

And when it comes to new clothing, the price comparison was notable.

A men’s t-shirt on Walmart.com can run as low as $2 and change.

Shoes around $5.

Women’s jeans near $10, not far off from thrift prices.

Jackson emphasized that prices do drop over time if items don’t sell.

“Next week, several of these items are going to be 40% off,” she said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

STILL WORTH IT?

For Holmes, the thrift store is still her go-to option.

“If you’re looking for more affordable options as opposed to department stores or bigger high-end stores, come shop. Don’t let it stop you,” she said.

GOODWILL’S MISSION REMAINS

Jackson notes that 90% of every dollar spent at Goodwill of North Florida is reinvested into its mission, including supporting roughly 1,000 local jobs.

The organization also maintains a three-star “Good” rating from Charity Navigator, lending some confidence for shoppers that their dollars are going further than just the price tag.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.