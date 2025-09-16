This Week in the 904: Mental health experts on Duval suicide rates being higher than state average

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and mental health experts say Jacksonville needs to pay attention.

On the Sunday, Sept. 14 episode of “This Week in the 904,” Action News Jax’s Emily Turner talked to three of them about why suicide rates for Duval County are higher than both the state and national average.

These experts:

Dr. Christine Caufield with LSF Health Systems

Nick Padlo, CEO of Sophros Recovery

Nicole Davidson-Harshaw from LJD Jewish Family & Community Services

spoke about how certain backgrounds, like military service and social media, play a part.

Caufield specifically discussed young people and the role social media plays in suicide risk.

“Think social media frankly has a lot to do with this. The cyberbullying, the instant comparison to other teens, that brings up the feelings of inadequacy, and I think that’s a key factor,” she said. “I think frankly school shootings create a lot of fear for our students, fearing ‘Is that going to happen in my school?’”

Watch Turner’s conversations with Caufield, Padlo, and Davidson-Harshaw on the latest episode of This Week in the 904 in the video above.

And here are mental health resources provided by our experts:

LSF Health Systems

Basic website: https://www.lsfhealthsystems.org/

24/7 Access to Care line: 877-229-9098

Zero Suicide Jax website: https://zerosuicidejax.org/

The LJD Jewish Family & Community Services

Basic website: https://jfcsjax.org/

Dupont Counseling Group: https://jacksonvillecounseling.com/

Sophros Recovery

https://www.sophrosrecovery.com/

