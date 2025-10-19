Thousands join ‘No Kings’ protests as demonstrators rally nationwide against President Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — From coast to coast this weekend, crowds surged into the streets in more than 2,500 cities and towns as demonstrators rallied under the growing “No Kings” movement. A coordinated protest effort against what participants call authoritarian actions by President Donald Trump.

Locally, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia saw rallies in at least ten locations, with turnout exceeding expectations and tensions running high, though events remained peaceful throughout the day.

“I am so proud of Jacksonville. I came to the one in May, and this is way bigger,” said protester Anne Holman.

The movement’s message is wide-ranging: protesting militarized crackdowns, defending immigrant communities, and calling for the protection of democratic institutions. Demonstrators wore political costumes, held homemade signs, and sang protest songs as they marched through city streets and rural roads alike.

“I think it’s so important to be able to have the righteous assembly,” said protester Bennett Pappas. “And the fact that we have the Jacksonville police force here safely providing us our voice to be heard for those that may not have them.”

Law enforcement presence was visible but measured, with Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officers on bicycles managing traffic and monitoring crowds. According to Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters, organizers worked closely with police ahead of time to ensure smooth operations.

“The coordinators and the people that do these things meet with us, they speak with us, and we talk to them about things that they know the rules pretty consistently,” Waters said.

For many, the protests carried a deeply personal meaning.

“I serve for my country, so this is very, very, very important to me,” said Sharita Glass. “I’m very passionate about it.”

Others pointed to growing frustration with national leadership.

“And we are done feeling all the effects, and they’re not feeling anything. They need to feel this,” said protester Sarah Phillips.

Organizers said the movement won’t be slowing down anytime soon. With the November election just weeks away, more demonstrations are already being planned.

