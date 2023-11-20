Time travel 1740; Experience Spanish counterattack against the British from Castillo de San Marcos

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — On the evening of Fri., Dec. 1, 2023, Castillo de San Marcos National Monument staff and volunteers will present living history tours of the events of 1740.

The Castillo By Candlelight - Enemy at the Gates will educate visitors about the Spanish counterattack on Anastasia Island. Guests will learn about life in St. Augustine as residents from the time period “clung to the hope that the Spanish forces would strike a blow from the Castillo that would send the English invaders away,” the National Park Service said.

Staff and volunteers in 18th century, period correct clothing will tell the stories of St. Augustine on the “brink of its destiny.”

As described by the National Park Service, visitors will experience the evening before the Fort Mose counterattack, and learn about life in the town during the siege as the cannon fire fell on British positions on Anastasia Island.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, online at www.recreation.gov. Day-of-event tickets must be purchased in person on the day of the event. Tours begin every 15 minutes from 6:45 p.m. until the final tour at 8 p.m. Space is limited. Ticket prices are $15 per adult (ages 16 and older), $5 per child (ages 6-15), and $1 per child 5 and under.

For online sales, visit www.recreation.gov . Search “Castillo de San Marcos Tours” and click on “Enemy at the Gates 2023.”

Plan to arrive 15 minutes prior to tour time. Late arrivals may not be accommodated due to tour capacity. Parking lot fees are enforced from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Alternative parking is located at the City Parking Garage or on the streets.

Be aware of uneven surfaces during this event. Guides will have lanterns to illuminate inside the fort. Sudden loud noises are to be expected with cannon firings. Food and drink, with the exception of water, is not permitted inside the fort.

