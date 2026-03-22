Touch a Truck event returns with patriotic theme in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A popular family event is returning to Clay County with a patriotic twist.

“Touch a Truck: Saluting Those Who Serve,” presented by VyStar, will take place Saturday, April 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds.

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The free event will feature trucks and emergency vehicles for kids and families to explore.

There will be a “quiet time” with no lights or sirens until noon, followed by a more interactive experience with lights and sounds.

A special ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. will honor the nation’s 250th anniversary, including guest speakers and a ceremonial flag folding.

Organizers will also announce the community-nominated Veteran of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

The event will include food trucks, kids activities, and resources for veterans and local services.

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