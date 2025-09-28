Tracking the Tropics: Humberto strengthens, TD 9 likely to become Imelda | What to know

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tropics are active with Hurricane Humberto reaching Category 5 and Tropical Depression 9 likely becoming Imelda, though local impacts remain minimal.

Here’s what you need to know about what’s going on in the tropics, from the First Alert Weather Team:

Hurricane Humberto became a Category 5 hurricane Saturday, the second Category 5 this year (Erin was the first).

Humberto will stay far away from the United States.

Tropical Depression 9 is slowly organizing on Sunday morning over the Bahamas. It will likely become Tropical Storm Imelda later in the day.

Growing confidence in the storm moving north, then sharply east, staying well off the Florida and Georgia coasts. Local impacts at this time will be limited to rip currents, highly dangerous waves, 20-30 mph wind gusts at the beaches, a couple of showers, and slightly higher tides. These will all likely peak late Monday into Monday night, before slowly subsiding through mid-week. No significant local impacts are expected.

Elsewhere in the tropics, all is quiet.

