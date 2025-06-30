Local

Crash shuts down Buckman Bridge southbound lanes |FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE, 7:10 AM: Interstate 295 southbound on the Buckman Bridge is down to three lanes after a fatal crash involving two vehicles, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic is being diverted off the interstate. “Expect extensive traffic delays,” FHP said.

UPDATE, 6:53 AM: Jacksonville police said they’re closing the southbound lanes of the Buckman Bridge Monday morning due to the fatal accident.

END UPDATE

Crews are working a traffic accident on the Buckman Bridge southbound Monday morning. The accident is fatal and drivers should expect delays, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department said at about 6:30 a.m.

