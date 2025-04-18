Traffic Advisory: St. Marys Bridge to close for inspection Tuesday and Wednesday

The Florida Department of Transportation announced that the St. Marys Bridge will face daytime closures as crews conduct a routine bridge inspection.

Drivers will not be able to cross U.S. 17 at the St. Marys River for most of the day on Tuesday, April 22nd and Wednesday, April 23rd.

Closures will run from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Instead, drivers wanting to cross the river will be directed to detour on I-95.

