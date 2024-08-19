Traffic Alert: Blue Bridge in Camden County closed due to maintenance till August 22nd

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Motorists in Camden County should prepare for delays as the Blue Bridge on U.S. 17 will be closed for maintenance starting Monday, August 19, through Thursday, August 22. The closure will be in effect daily from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 95 as an alternate route during this period. The closure is necessary to ensure the bridge remains safe for future use.

Authorities urge all drivers to plan to avoid delays and to exercise caution when traveling in the area. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated during this maintenance period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.