TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash involving bicyclist closes S. Holmes and Collier Boulevard

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — UPDATE, 9:09 a.m.: St. Johns County Fire Rescue transported one person with life-threatening injuries to a local hospital.

END UPDATE

A serious accident involving a vehicle and a bicyclist shut down South Holmes Boulevard at Collier Boulevard in West St. Augustine on Wednesday morning.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene around 8:30 a.m.

Officials say there have been no transports so far, but firefighters describe the crash as serious.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

The road is expected to be closed for some time while emergency crews work.

More updates will be provided as information becomes available.

