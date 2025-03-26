TRAFFIC ALERT ⚠️ Semi truck fire on I-10 eastbound, fatal crash involving two tractor-trailers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: A crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 10 includes two tractor-trailers, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck includes one fatality, FHP said. The crash at the Cecil Commerce Center Parkway exit, has blocked all I-10 eastbound lanes in the area.

“Traffic is diverted onto SR 23. Please avoid area as we work to clear the scene. Expect delays,” FHP said.

I-10 crash A semi driver was killed when two tractor-trailers crashed Thursday, Jan. 23 on Interstate 10 in Jacksonville after his truck caught fire. (Florida Highway Patrol)

I-10 crash at SR 23 (Tim Henderson)

