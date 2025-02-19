‘Tremendous amount of relief’: Husband of JSO bailiff killed in 2018 DUI crash speaks out after $30.5M verdict

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer is speaking out about the $30.5 million verdict in his wife’s wrongful death lawsuit.

Cathy Adams, a Jacksonville court bailiff, was killed by a drunk driver in 2018. Jack Adams, her husband, was also injured in the crash.

After six years, the Adams family is one step closer to closure after a jury decided on a verdict Friday.

“It’s been weighing on us heavily and to finally get past that, it was a tremendous amount of relief,” Jack Adams said. “It vindicates Cathy. … That’s life-altering money.”

Jack and Cathy were on their way home from a Mandarin High School State Championship football game in Orlando when a drunk driver slammed into them.

In the crash, Adams broke his neck and suffered temporary paralysis.

Dennis Dore, a senior trial attorney at the Law Office of Ron Sholes, said he fought to get the Adams family justice.

“It doesn’t replace their pain and suffering; it doesn’t make it any less, but in this particular case, it just means that the jury fully heard them,” Dore said.

After a lot of therapy, community support, hard work, and prayers, Adams fought his way back to health.

“My children lost their mother. I lost my wife, the person I depended on the most, and likewise my children,” Adams said.

His kids, ages 14 and 16 at the time of the crash, were left devastated. They’re now almost 21 and 22, and many major life moments have been missed.

“Yesterday was Cathy’s 50th birthday, so there has been a lot of those – birthday, anniversaries, of course, the holidays,” Adams said.

Now, Adams and his attorney hope this verdict sends a message to anyone who decides to drink and drive.

“There are humungous consequences if you do that. So, to think twice, if you’re not going to do it for yourself, think of all the people you may impact,” Adams said.

Kim Johnston, the drunk driver, was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A judge still has to decide how much money the Adams family will get and if any will come from Johnston’s insurance.

