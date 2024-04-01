TRIDENT Refit Facility in Kings Bay accepting new apprentice applicants, will pay

KINGS BAY, Ga. — The TRIDENT Refit Facility is asking if you would like to earn a paycheck for attending college while also learning a critical trade with hands-on training. How about having a guaranteed job after graduation? If this sounds like a career path you’re willing to embark on then the TRIDENT Refit Facility, Kings Bay might be the fit for you.

The application period for the 2024 TRIREFFAC-KB Apprenticeship Class (Class of 2028) will be open from April 8-21, 2024.

The apprenticeship program is described as a four-year accredited Federal Department of Labor Program that combines college courses, trade theory classes, and on-the-job work experience.

Apprentices earn an average starting wage of $17.82 per hour and can earn up to $35.28 per hour upon graduation. This also includes benefits such as vacation, sick leave, medical, dental, and vision insurance.

Some of the critical trades are needed to repair, maintain, and upgrade the nation’s elite nuclear submarine fleet. This includes:

Electrician

Machinist

Marine Machinery Mechanic

Insulator

Shipfitter

Welder

Sheet Metal Mechanic

And more...

TRIDENT says that an ACCUPLACER NEXTGEN exam must be scheduled and completed prior to submitting an application for the TRIREFFAC-KB Apprenticeship Program. College entrance tests such as the SAT and ACT are no longer accepted.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens (proof of citizenship may be required) and must be 18 years of age before start date.

For more eligibility information, click here.

interested applicants should email their resumes and ACCUPLACER NEXTGEN exam results to TRFKB-jobs@Outlook.com.

For additional questions about the TRIREFFAC-KB Apprenticeship Program, please contact the Apprenticeship Program Specialist, Ms. Sara Bennett, at 912-573-3097 or sara.m.bennett7.civ@us.navy.mil.

