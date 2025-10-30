Trinity Christian Academy students pack 30,000 meals to families in need

Classes looked a little different for students at Trinity Christian Academy on Thursday.

Students rolled up their sleeves and strapped on hair nets to pack non-perishable food items for families in need.

“We’re going to expect to pack 84 boxes, and there’s 40 bags in a box,” Martin Hersey, Vice Principal at TCA, said. “A bag should feed a family for 6 days.”

Trinity Christian Academy is packing enough food to provide 30,000 meals to families in just two days.

Of those 30,000 meals, 10,000 will go to a Jacksonville homeless shelter called Trinity Rescue Mission. The remaining 20,000 meals will go to families in Bangladesh and India.

It’s an event that 7th grader Reece Eaton and her friends look forward to every year.

“I think it helps them to live a better life because they deserve things that we have and that we can share Jesus with them,” Eaton said.

This food drive comes as millions of Americans are at risk of losing their SNAP benefits on Saturday due to the government shutdown. Darrell Dow with Trinity Rescue Mission said these meals couldn’t have come at a better time.

“One day’s activity fills 5% of what our food service does in a year,” Dow said. “With the Snap benefits being canceled, we’ll see an influx, especially in November…this is actually going to help fill that for us.

TCA said the boxes will be shipped out tomorrow.

