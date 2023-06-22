Tropical Storm Bret moves into the Caribbean as Tropical Depression 4 churns in the Atlantic Ocean

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is monitoring two tropical systems, Tropical Storm Bret and Tropical Depression 4.

During the weekend, Tropical Storm Bret will interact with a lot of dry air and wind shear, which will weaken the storm, eventually causing it to fizzle out before it reaches the western Caribbean.

For Bret, the following watches and warnings are in effect:

Hurricane Watch for St. Lucia

Tropical Storm Warning for Dominica, St. Lucia, and Martinique.

Tropical Storm Watch for Barbados, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines.

Tropical Depression 4 is expected to develop into a tropical storm. If it does so, it will be named Cindy. But it will have limited potential to strengthen any further.

Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are not expected to see any impacts from Bret or T.D. 4.

Check out the latest “Talking the Tropics with Mike” entry for a full breakdown of the tropics.

