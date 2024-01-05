Two community organizations are hosting local park clean-ups

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — St. Johns Riverkeeper is having its monthly clean-up at Riverview Park on Trout River.

They are also looking for volunteers to join their clean-up.

The first event is on Jan. 6 and will be at Liberty Park Community Clean Up with Springfield Preservation and Revitalization at 1938 N Liberty St. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The second event will be on Jan. 6 at January 7th: Riverview Park Service Day with St. Johns Riverkeeper at 9620 E. Water St. from 9 a.m. to Noon.

To sign up for volunteering you may visit this website https://www.stjohnsriverkeeper.org/event/2024-01-riverview-park-service-day/.

