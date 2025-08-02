Two lanes on the Buckman Bridge close through the weekend due to construction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — I-295 over the Buckman Bridge will again have two southbound lanes closed through the weekend due to a finger joint replacement project, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

The lanes close at 10 pm Friday and are scheduled to reopen by 4 am on Monday, August 4.

Drivers should be prepared for possible delays.

In addition to the finger joint replacements, the ongoing project will include partial coatings and structural steel work. The $5.4 million contract is being handled by Cekra, Inc., and should be complete by early 2026, weather permitting.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]