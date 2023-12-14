Three separate crashes in Putnam County, two people dead

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to two separate crashes in Putnam County.

On Dec.13 at around 7:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on Carter Crabtree Road in the northbound lane.

According to FHP, the area was dark with no street lighting. The bicyclist did not have proper lighting as required.

Both the pedestrian and motorcycle crashed in the northbound lane.

The bicyclist was thrown into the grass. The driver of the motorcycle came to a final stop in the southbound lane.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle was flown out to UF Shands with serious injuries.

Also on Dec. 13 at around 6:15 p.m., an Isuzu truck was eastbound in the eastbound lane on West Towels Avenue East of Robinson Avenue.

According to FHP, two pedestrians were standing next to a ride-on lawnmower in the eastbound lane of Towles Avenue East of Robinson Avenue.

The truck attempted to pass both pedestrians striking them both.

Both pedestrians were transported to the local hospital for their injuries; one was treated and released from the hospital, and the other was transported to HCA Orange Park Hospital and pronounced deceased.

FHP also reported on Dec.14 a third crash in Putnam County.

FHP responded at around 3:30 a.m. to Tomkins Road and Pomona Park.

According to FHP, the crash was a fatality.

