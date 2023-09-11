Two weeks after racially motivated mass shooting, New Town community unites for healing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It has been a solemn two weeks since the New Town community was shattered by a horrific racist mass shooting at a local Dollar General, claiming the lives of three innocent people.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Today, in a remarkable display of unity and resilience, neighbors gathered for a Community Healing Circle at a memorial located just one block from the site of the tragic incident.

As the investigation into the shooting continues, the community is echoing its collective concerns and calls for enhanced security measures in the area, all in the fervent hope of preventing future tragedies.

Action News Jax’s Nick Gibson spoke with residents who are advocating for bolstered security in the surrounding neighborhoods. They firmly believe that an increased police presence can act as a deterrent, reducing the likelihood of such devastating incidents in the future.

Ronreco Harris, a lifelong member of this close-knit community, expressed the lingering sadness that has gripped the neighborhood in the aftermath of the tragedy.

“Everybody is still kind of sad because it was people who were trying to do good. Like, it wasn’t just regular people out here trying to cause trouble. That was just my biggest thing. I don’t like when people trying to do good get hurt,” Harris lamented.

The victims of the senseless shooting, Angela Carr, AJ Lagueree, and Jerald Gallion, were recently laid to rest, leaving an indelible mark on the community.

When asked about the community’s next steps, Harris stressed the immediate need for heightened security measures, stating, “More security or something similar, that would probably be all.”

State Representative Angie Nixon, who was present at the event, emphasized the significance of community members sharing their emotions and trauma in the aftermath of this tragic incident.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We had grief counselors, African drummers, and spoken word artists here to uplift and support our community,” she noted.

Addressing the future of the community, Nixon underscored that the path ahead lies in the hands of its residents.

“It’s whatever they want it to be next. That’s why we’re initiating events like these. My husband and I walked through the area and invited them to join us. Some of them came and shared their thoughts. So our next step involves community meetings and advocating for a budget... a people’s budget.”

Nixon also confirmed that these Community Healing Circles will continue, providing a safe space for the community to come together and embark on their journey of healing.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.