‘Ultimate throwback experience’: 90′s Fest comes to St. Augustine

St. Augustine, Fla. — Fans of 90′s music are in for a treat in St. Augustine.

As If! The 90′s Fest comes to the oldest city on May 18.

Headliners include county artist Deana Carter, Grammy winner Paula Cole and Fastball.

“Get ready to experience the electric energy of the ‘90s as we bring you the 4th Annual As If! The 90s Fest,” Jeanetta Cebollero, owner of Ancient City Entertainment and the festival’s organizer, said in a news release. “It’s a family-friendly event that serves as the official summer kick-off, brimming with live music, vendors, food trucks, a water slide, a fly photo booth, and DUH… a celebration of all things ‘90s. It’s going to be all that and a bag of chips!”

The show will take place on Francis Field from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Proceeds from the festival benefit the ACE Alliance, a nonprofit that supports people in the tourism, entertainment and hospitality industries in Northeast Florida.

Click here for ticket information.

