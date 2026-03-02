‘Unauthorized’ person got onto Duval school bus, touched ‘student on the knee,’ DCPS says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools Police is investigating after “an unauthorized individual” got onto a district bus and “touched a student on the knee.”

DCPS said the bus is operated by Student Transportation of America, one of its “contracted transportation vendors.” The bus was on its way to Riverside High School.

About five to seven students were on board the bus at the time of the incident, DCPS said.

DCPS said the “unauthorized individual” was on the bus “for less than a minute” and “exited the bus shortly after the behavior was reported.”

When the bus got to school, DCPS said “administrators immediately ensured students were safe, provided support, and notified families.”

DCPS called the incident “deeply troubling” and said it is “concerned that established safety protocols were not followed” by STA.

The district said it will take “appropriate action” once the investigation is completed.

Action News Jax has reached out to STA to find out why a stranger was allowed on the bus, and the employment status of the driver, and we are waiting to hear back.

