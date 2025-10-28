UNF poll has Republicans leading gubernatorial race, voter opinions on Epstein files, Trump

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new poll from the Public Opinion Research Lab at the University of North Florida shows Republican candidates Casey DeSantis and Byron Donalds leading their Democratic counterparts in Florida’s upcoming gubernatorial race.

The poll indicates that both DeSantis and Donalds hold significant leads over Democrats David Jolly and Jerry Demings in head-to-head matchups. DeSantis leads Jolly by 13 percentage points and Demings by 11 points, while Donalds leads Jolly by 11 points and Demings by 12 points.

“We’re still a year away from the midterm election, and there are quite a few undecided voters,” said Dr. Michael Binder, UNF PORL faculty director and professor of political science.

In addition to the gubernatorial race, the poll surveyed voter preferences for the U.S. Senate and Attorney General races in Florida. Republican incumbent Ashley Moody leads Democrat Jennifer Jenkins by 11 percentage points in the Senate race, while Republican incumbent James Uthmeier leads Democrat Jose Javier Rodriguez by 9 points in the Attorney General race.

The poll also explored key issues facing Florida voters, with housing costs identified as the most pressing concern, followed by property insurance and property taxes. Dr. Binder noted that these issues have gained prominence across party lines.

The survey revealed insights into media trust, with medical research scientists deemed the most truthful source of information, while CNN media figures were perceived as the least trustworthy. Opinions on former President Donald Trump were divided, with 42% considering his information mostly truthful and 39% mostly lies.

Regarding the Jeffrey Epstein case, an overwhelming majority of respondents (83%) believe the Department of Justice should release all associated files. Additionally, 57% disapprove of the Trump administration’s handling of the case, and 45% think it is at least somewhat likely that Trump is criminally involved.

The poll also gauged support for various policy proposals, including a medical aid in dying bill, which 63% of respondents support. Conversely, nearly two-thirds oppose removing childhood vaccination mandates.

