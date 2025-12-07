UNF receives $1.3 million NSF grant to develop STEM education role-playing game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida has received a $1.3 million grant from the National Science Foundation to develop a STEM education tabletop role-playing game.

Dr. Brian Lane, an assistant professor of physics at UNF, will lead the project. The game, titled ‘Adventures with Emmy,’ aims to blend STEM education with collaborative storytelling.

Dr. Lane, who is also a co-director of UNF’s Northeast Florida Center for STEM Education, will utilize his expertise as a STEM education researcher and his experience as a third-party author for the Pathfinder tabletop roleplaying game.

The game will feature Emmy Noether, a prominent historical mathematician and physicist, as the primary quest giver. Noether is known for developing a theorem that summarizes college-level physics in a single principle.

The project involves collaboration with the University of Colorado Boulder, a national leader in STEM education research.

The game rules and adventures will be available for free to the public, educators, and developers after the project’s completion in summer 2028.

Outreach events for playtesting the game will begin in Jacksonville and beyond, starting in March 2026.

