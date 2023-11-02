UNF will install five new sculptures at Jacksonville Beach park

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The University of North Florida will install five new student-created sculptures at UNF’s Seaside Sculpture Park.

The installation will begin Nov. 3 at 10:30 a.m.

This is the fifth installation at the Sculpture Park since it opened in 2016. The sculptures from the previous installation will be up for auction in February, in conjunction with the UNF Athletics auction.

Read: Jacksonville Aviation program turns 40

This installation will be at 480 1st Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL, 32250.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: PHOTOS: Where are people moving to Florida from?

Read: City of Jacksonville announces new campaign to combat vital public health issues

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.