The USS Milwaukee returns to Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The USS Milwaukee returned home from a U.S. 4th Fleet deployment on Monday Morning.

Philline Windsor welcomed her husband home after an 8-month long deployment.

“I can’t even put it in to words,” said Philline.

Her Husband Pete was one of nearly 100 sailors on board the USS Milwaukee.

“So happy to be back home, so happy to be back with this one, just happy all around,” said Pete.

The combat ship traveled to Central and South America, and sailors retrieved more than 3,000 pounds of cocaine that is worth nearly $117 million.

The crew also removed eight suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade.

Sailors were on board for 243 days and families Action News Jax spoke with said they were ready to hug and kiss their loved ones again.

For one new mom, she said she couldn’t wait for her husband to see their newborn son again.

“I’m just happy to have him here,” said Sydni Fletcher.

