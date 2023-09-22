Vehicle hits power pole causing serious injuries to the driver, Putnam County Fire Rescue says

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash with injuries on the Southside of the Memorial Bridge causes a slow down on the northbound lanes.

According to Putnam County Fire Rescue, the City of Palatka Fire Department first arrived and extinguished the fire.

They also helped treat the injured driver until medical units arrived.

It is asked to be patient as the northbound lanes have been reopened but are slowing moving as traffic is backed up all the way to Yelvington Road.

