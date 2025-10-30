Veterans and active-duty military can receive free car washes at Waters CarWash November 9–11

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Waters CarWash is offering free car washes to veterans and active-duty military personnel from November 9-11, at over 20 locations across Central, South, and North Florida.

This initiative is part of Waters CarWash’s commitment to honoring the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve the nation. Veterans and active military members can visit any Waters CarWash location during the event dates to receive a complimentary car wash by presenting a valid military ID.

“We’re humbled to give back to those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Kevin Matthews, COO of Summit Wash Holdings, the parent company of Waters CarWash. “This is our way of saying ‘Thank You’ and showing our appreciation for their courage, commitment, and service.”

Waters CarWash operates state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, providing the latest in car wash technology in a modern and inviting environment. The company focuses on exceptional customer service and high-quality washes, aiming to make every car wash a VIP experience.

