Video shows moments before St. Johns County deputies shoot, kill man

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — *WARNING: This report contains graphic video

Action News Jax received video of the moments leading up to St. Johns County deputies shooting a man who appeared to be armed with a gun. The man was killed in the incident that occurred at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on US 1.

Deputies were responding to a possible shooting after a 911 operator heard possible gunshots over a phone call, then they saw a man speeding down US 1 South, the sheriff’s office told Action News Jax.

Investigators learned that the man had been trying to get away after shooting at a nearby business, according to the sheriff’s office.

Read: Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting on St. Johns County highway

After chasing the man down US 1 South, deputies used the PIT maneuver causing his car to crash on the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.