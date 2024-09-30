Viva La Fiesta Jax to celebrate 6th anniversary with Latin music, dance October 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Get ready to dance the night away at Jacksonville’s only Latin festival! Viva La Fiesta Jax returns for its 6th anniversary on Saturday, October 12th, at James Weldon Johnson Park. The event, running from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., promises an evening filled with vibrant Latin music, dancing, and celebration.

This family-friendly festival is free and open to the public, offering an exciting opportunity to experience Latin culture and community right in the heart of downtown Jacksonville.

Event Details:

Location : James Weldon Johnson Park, 135 W Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202

: James Weldon Johnson Park, 135 W Monroe St., Jacksonville, FL 32202 Date and Time : Saturday, October 12th, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, October 12th, 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. Admission: FREE

Don’t miss this opportunity to join the fun and celebrate the rich traditions of Latin music and dance!

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.