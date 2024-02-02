Nominate and vote for Clay County Veteran, Volunteer of the Year Awards

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is asking the community to spotlight a veteran or a volunteer who has made an impact through their service and the time they’ve donated.

The board of county commissioners voted to create a Clay County Veteran of the Year Award and a Clay County Volunteer of Year Award and nominations are open. The deadline is Feb. 16.

The Veteran of the Year Award recognizes a veteran who has made significant contributions to their community through exceptional service and dedication to veterans, veteran families, and the community at large.

The Volunteer of the Year Award recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to the community through their volunteer work.

To learn more about the criteria, how to nominate, and how to vote for your choice click here.

