Vote for VyStar Ballpark to win national contest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The home of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp could be named the best Triple-A ballpark of the year.

Newsweek is holding a contest.

VyStar Ballpark was nominated after its recent renovation.

Click here to cast your vote. You can vote once a day from now until June 25 at noon.

The winner will be announced on July 2.

