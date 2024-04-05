The wait is almost over! Great North American Eclipse to happen Monday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a long countdown for Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh, who has been waiting since August 2017. Now it’s here – the Great North American Eclipse – Monday, April 8!

A solar eclipse occurs when the new moon moves squarely between the earth and the sun, casting a narrow shadow on the surface of the earth.

For Jacksonville, Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia the *partial* solar eclipse will peak a little after 3 p.m. A total solar eclipse will be visible from Texas to Arkansas, Indiana, Ohio, upstate New York and Northern New England.

This is just the third total solar eclipse for the U.S. since 1979, and it will be 21 more years until August 2045 for the next one.

