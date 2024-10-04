‘Waiting for justice:’ Search party for missing Putnam County starts Saturday

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — 53-year-old father of two Chad Mullen is still missing. It has been nearly a month since the Putnam County man disappeared in early September.

Action News Jax Shanila Kabir spoke to Mullen’s friends and family who explained how they are putting together a search party to look for Mullen on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“Everybody just wants closure and answers. We are waiting for justice,” said Holli Mullen, Chad’s daughter.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Holli was the last person to talk to him on Sept. 9. Now, with no clue of where Mullen might be, his friends and family are planning to take part in a search themselves. Becky Cobb, the search organizer, said participants will scope out all areas near Chad’s last known location.

“The last time his phone was on and pinged from a tower was at Stormy Stables in San Mateo where he often worked and helped the girl he was dating,” said Cobb.

His friends and family said they have rounded up more than 100 people to take part in the search party in San Mateo.

“It’s a large area to cover, but we’re not going to stop. If we don’t find anything tomorrow, we’ll find another area on another day,” said Sheri Pires, Chad Mullen’s friend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office told Action News Jax its investigation into Mullen’s disappearance case is ongoing. They do appreciate any community efforts that could help bring answers.

Volunteers said they could not disclose which areas they will search Saturday morning. They just said it will cover rough terrain. People searching should be prepared to walk through mud and possibly encounter snakes. Organizers ask everyone to wear waders, if possible, along with other waterproof clothing.

Anyone interested in joining the search party for Chad Mullen should meet up at 701 Carlin Road in Satsuma at 10 a.m. on Oct. 5.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.