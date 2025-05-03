Warm weekend with some much-needed rain

Jacksonville, FLA. — Saturday morning is mild with temperatures in the 60s and 70s under mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Afternoon and evening showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the coastal corridor of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Suspect in butcher knife attack on two people shot, killed by patrol officer: JSO

Rain will still be hit-or-miss, but it will be beneficial where it falls.

Lightning could pose a risk of igniting a wildfire because of how dry we’ve been.

On Sunday, we can expect greater coverage and intensity of showers and thunderstorms. A strong, isolated storm is possible.

Read: Rabies alert in effect after coyote killed in Atlantic Beach tests positive

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 88

Partly sunny and warm with a few afternoon/evening showers/storms. HIGH: 88 TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early, turning partly cloudy later. LOW: 64

Isolated shower/storm early, turning partly cloudy later. LOW: 64 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. 64/86

Partly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. 64/86 MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/86

Partly cloudy. 63/86 TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 61/87

Partly sunny. 61/87 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 62/87

Partly sunny with an isolated shower. 62/87 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. 66/85

Partly sunny with a few showers/storms. 66/85 FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered showers/storms. 66/85

Read: Bus driver fired after forgetting, leaving Duval County student alone in vehicle

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.