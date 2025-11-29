First Alert Weather: Warming up this weekend, watching for next chance of rain

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning there is a wide range in temperatures from the low 30s in inland southeast Georgia to the low 60s at our beaches.

Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures warming to the middle and upper 60s this afternoon.

Dry weather for Small Business Saturday shopping and the Holiday River Fest & Light Boat Parade.

Sunday will be warmer in the 70s with a mix of clouds and sunshine, and still dry.

An isolated shower possible Monday before a cold front sweeps through Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cloudy with showers and perhaps a rumble or two of thunder. This will be our first widespread chance of rain in over a month. Amounts will be low, generally less than a half inch.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool. LOW: 53

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. 53/75

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. 57/71

TUESDAY: Cloudy with showers. 59/75

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and cooler. 50/67

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 45/67

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 46/70

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: November 29, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

