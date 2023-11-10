‘We have to be there:’ What to know ahead of Jacksonville Jaguars matchup versus 49ers on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s no hotter team in the NFL right now than those “cardiac cats.”

The Jacksonville Jaguars are riding a five-game win streak right now after their tumultuous 1-2 start to kick off the season, with a two game lead in the AFC South. Now, fans are just enjoying the ride as the wins keep on rolling on.

“It’s great for my relationship,” Olivia Moglino told Action News Jax with a laugh on Friday. “My fiancé is very emotionally invested. So when they’re losing, he’s sad, but right now he’s very happy. So I’m loving that.”

While the Jags keep winning, their Sunday opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, have been going the opposite direction. Since being just one of the last two undefeated teams left in the league through the first five games, the 49ers have lost three straight, now coming off a bye week with hopes of hitting the reset button at 5-3.

Nonetheless, ESPN on Friday still had San Francisco as the third most likely team to win the Super Bowl this season, with Jaguars fans outlining on Friday the importance of week 10′s matchup as a statement win.

“I think this this will this will prove them, to all those skeptical ones that are out there but I think this will show that the Jags are there. We’re going to the playoffs. We’re going to the Super Bowl,” Mary Warshauer told Action News Jax excitedly.

For those planning to head to the game on Sunday, here are some important reminders before gameday:

Parking passes and tickets are both digital only for the first time ever this year. So make sure to have them downloaded before heading out the door.

JTA Express runs from two hours before kickoff until one hour after the game’s end on Sunday. But, those looking to catch a ride and avoid the traffic with JTA Express, will have to buy their tickets on the MyJTA app before gameday.

