‘We just want justice’: Jacksonville family seeks answers in deadly hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The daughter of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash in Jacksonville is searching for answers.

Eboni Townsend said her father, 74-year-old Joe Townsend, was hit while crossing 21st Street near Talleyrand Avenue nearly a month ago.

She said he was headed to work in the early morning hours just like he did every day.

“He was getting out of his car, about to exit and walk across the street,” said Eboni.

But then tragedy struck.

“We are taking it day by day,” said Eboni.

Flowers lay on the sidewalk near the spot where Townsend was hit.

“He was a loving person,” said Eboni. “Would help anybody. Would give them the shirt off his back.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driving away from the crash.

As Eboni and her family grieve, she is asking anyone with any information to come forward.

“If you saw something, please say something,” said Eboni. “This family is truly hurting. We are really hurting about this tragic incident, and we just want justice for our father.”

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

You can also report what you know anonymously by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.

