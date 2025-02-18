What is REAL ID? Here’s what you need to know before the May 7 deadline

FLORIDA — If you’re looking to fly domestically or enter a federal building in the United States, you will need to have a REAL ID-compliant form of identification by May 7.

REAL ID is not an actual piece of identification. It’s a federal law established in 2005 in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks with the purpose of setting national standards for enhanced security with flying in the United States, Action News Jax’s sister station KIRO-7 reported.

Florida started issuing REAL ID compliant credentials in 2010. The new credentials have a star in the upper right corner of the card.

If you come to an airport with a license that says “federal limits apply” in the upper righthand corner starting May 7, you will not be allowed through security.

If you don’t need to fly in the future or enter a federal building, then there’s no need for you to update your license. You can still travel on land with any type of valid license; the REAL ID just applies to flying within the United States.

What is acceptable as REAL ID?

These identification options meet REAL ID standards and can be used to board domestic flights, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA):

State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

U.S. Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

Permanent resident card

Border crossing card

An acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation/Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs).

HSPD-12 PIV card

Foreign government-issued passport

Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

Transportation worker identification credential

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

U.S. Merchant Mariner Credential

You can learn more about REAL ID here.

