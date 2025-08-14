Who’s the biggest Jaguars fan? NFL, Jaguars kick off fan of the year search

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars and the NFL have launched the search for this season’s NFL Fan of the Year, with nominations closing on September 29.

The NFL Fan of the Year program, sponsored by Captain Morgan, aims to recognize fans who inspire their communities through their passion for their team. Fans can nominate themselves, someone they know, or a dynamic duo here.

The Jaguars will review all submissions to find a fan or duo who has positively influenced others through their love for the team. Once a nominee is selected, public voting will take place to determine the Ultimate Fan of the Year.

All 32 teams’ Fans of the Year will be invited to Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, where they will receive tickets, airfare, lodging, merchandise, and a VIP experience. The Ultimate Fan of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors in February 2026.

The search for the NFL Fan of the Year offers an exciting opportunity for Jaguars fans to showcase their dedication and potentially enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the Super Bowl.

