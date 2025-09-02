Who’s playin’? Northeast Florida’s September concert guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a busy month for concerts in Jacksonville and St. Johns County; These are the shows playing Northeast Florida’s biggest local venues this month:

Francis Field

Sing Out Loud Festival featuring Hozier, Beabadoobee, Sombr — Sept. 20 - 21

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Sierra Ferrell - Shoot For The Moon Tour — Friday, Sept. 12

Lee Brice: What You Know About That Tour — Saturday, Sept. 13

Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett: The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour — Sunday, Sept. 14

Weird Al Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour — Wednesday, Sept. 24

Alison Krauss & Union Station — Friday, Sept. 26

Lake Street Dive — Saturday, Sept. 27

FIVE

The Plot In You: American Tour 2025 — Wednesday, Sept. 17

The Emo Night Tour - 18+ — Friday, Sept. 19

K Camp - Kiss 6 Tour — Saturday, Sept. 20

The Bouncing Souls — Friday, Sept. 26

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Buckethead — Sunday, Sept. 14

An Evening with Chuck Leavell, ‘The Tree Man’ Experience — Wednesday, Sept. 17

The Mountain Goats— Thursday, Sept. 18

Maddox Batson — I Need a Truck Tour — Friday, Sept. 19

Melissa Etheridge — Monday, Sept. 29

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour — Tuesday, Sept. 9

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Jax Symphony: Video Games Live — Friday, Sept. 19

Jax Symphony: Guitar Quartet — Saturday, Sept. 20

Jax Symphony: Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, Sept. 26-27

The Eyes Of The World: From D-Day to VE Day, Tuesday, Sept. 30

