Who’s playin’? Northeast Florida’s September concert guide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a busy month for concerts in Jacksonville and St. Johns County; These are the shows playing Northeast Florida’s biggest local venues this month:
Francis Field
Sing Out Loud Festival featuring Hozier, Beabadoobee, Sombr — Sept. 20 - 21
The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Sierra Ferrell - Shoot For The Moon Tour — Friday, Sept. 12
Lee Brice: What You Know About That Tour — Saturday, Sept. 13
Leon Bridges and Charley Crockett: The Crooner & The Cowboy Tour — Sunday, Sept. 14
Weird Al Yankovic: Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour — Wednesday, Sept. 24
Alison Krauss & Union Station — Friday, Sept. 26
Lake Street Dive — Saturday, Sept. 27
FIVE
The Plot In You: American Tour 2025 — Wednesday, Sept. 17
The Emo Night Tour - 18+ — Friday, Sept. 19
K Camp - Kiss 6 Tour — Saturday, Sept. 20
The Bouncing Souls — Friday, Sept. 26
Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Buckethead — Sunday, Sept. 14
An Evening with Chuck Leavell, ‘The Tree Man’ Experience — Wednesday, Sept. 17
The Mountain Goats— Thursday, Sept. 18
Maddox Batson — I Need a Truck Tour — Friday, Sept. 19
Melissa Etheridge — Monday, Sept. 29
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour — Tuesday, Sept. 9
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Jax Symphony: Video Games Live — Friday, Sept. 19
Jax Symphony: Guitar Quartet — Saturday, Sept. 20
Jax Symphony: Copland’s Clarinet Concerto, Sept. 26-27
The Eyes Of The World: From D-Day to VE Day, Tuesday, Sept. 30
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]