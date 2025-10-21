Here’s why U.S., State of Florida flags throughout the state are flying half-staff today

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell passed away on Oct. 9 at the age of 62.

Greenwell, a lifelong resident of Lee County, was known for his dedication to public service and his community. He was appointed to the Board of County Commissioners by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 and was reelected in 2024. Before his political career, Greenwell was a professional baseball player with the Boston Red Sox for 12 years and was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 2008.

In addition to his public service, Greenwell was a local business owner, known for ‘Mike Greenwell’s Bat-A-Ball Family Park.’ His contributions to the community extended beyond his political role, as he was deeply involved in local business and recreational activities.

To honor Greenwell’s memory, flags of the United States and the State of Florida will be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout Lee County from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

