Wide receiver Zay Jones and kicker Joey Slye released from Jags roster

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Zay Jones’ time as a Jaguar has come to an end. On Tuesday the team announced that they released the Wide Receiver, as well as Kicker Joey Slye.

Both were cut from the team after the Jaguars found their replacements in the last week’s draft.

The Jaguars Wide Receiver room now consists of Christian Kirk, Gabe Davis, and this year’s first-round draft pick Brian Thomas Jr.

In addition, veteran Javris Landry is trying out at the Jaguars rookie minicamp.

Although the 31-year-old is far from a rookie, the wide receiver is not ready to give up his NFL career just yet after sitting out most of 2023 due to injuries.

Releasing Jones lets him go to another team in hopes of getting a bigger role, whereas. he was likely going to be Wide Receiver 4 here in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars originally signed Jones to a three-year, $24 million contract with $14 million guaranteed in 2022. Releasing him after two years saves the club $4.18 million on the cap with $6.57 million in dead money.

