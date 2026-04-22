Wildfire forces evacuations in Brantley County as fire remains unpredictable

BRANTLEY COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory evacuations are underway in Brantley County as a fast-moving wildfire continues to threaten homes and communities.

Officials, including Sheriff Len Davis and County Manager Joey Carson, briefed reporters Wednesday afternoon at the Brantley County Airport, warning that conditions remain dangerous and could change rapidly.

Despite the scale of the fire, the county manager called it a “miracle” that no lives have been lost so far.

The wildfire has already forced dozens of residents from their homes, with at least 54 structures destroyed. A firefighter has also been injured.

Emergency crews are working to slow the flames, using heavy equipment to cut firebreaks in an effort to stop the fire from spreading further. Meanwhile, deputies have been going door-to-door in affected areas, urging residents to evacuate for their safety.

“This one is still unpredictable,” Davis said. “The fire is favorable for rapid growth.”

Authorities say law enforcement will remain in impacted areas to provide security as evacuations continue.

As families leave their homes behind, local churches are stepping in to help—opening their doors to those in need, even as some face evacuation warnings themselves.

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